The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has collaborated with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to launch a four-day training programme designed to develop knowledge and skills in the implementation of AI in industry.

The launch was held during the second edition of Industry 4.0 and AI for Industrial Leaders, a professional training programme.

Now in its second year, the programme provides decision makers with the necessary technical knowledge to harness the power of AI in industry by determining optimum 4IR adoption strategies. The skills gained allows leaders accelerate industrial transformation within their organizations.

The four-day programme is designed to develop knowledge and skills in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in industry and aims to enhance the nation’s industrial capacity through Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies said a top official.

"We were delighted to host some of the nation’s top industrial leaders alongside MBZUAI following the success of the first training in December," remarked Mohammed Al Qasim, Director of Science and Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

"Part of our mission is to help national industrial companies unlock the full potential of 4IR solutions by bringing together the public, private, and academic sectors. By arming industrial leaders with skills and knowledge we are boosting the country’s industrial capacity and accelerating its transformation," stated Al Qasim.

"These trainings is just one part of our broad strategy to promote the adoption of advanced technology and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to national GDP," he stated.

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, said: "It was a pleasure working with MoIAT to develop and host the second edition of the Industry 4.0 and AI For Industrial Leaders training program. Programs such as these are helping leaders to understand the importance of AI systems in improving the quality of industrial inputs and increasing regional and international competitiveness."

“AI today has a significant impact on every industry, from product development to manufacturing to service delivery and policymaking. AI has become an integral tool for the delivery of the national priorities and vision in line with the UAE’s AI Strategy, to become the world leader in AI by 2031," noted Al Hajji.

MBZUAI is honored to play a key role in this and is already well on its way to helping the industrial sector to innovate and to adopt AI technology. We are looking forward to being part of the upcoming editions and strengthening our partnership with MoIAT through developing such significant programs,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

