About 8 in 10 UAE professionals (86 per cent) have a positive outlook towards the upcoming year, a new survey has revealed. In the UAE, 67 per cent respondents reported setting future professional goals for themselves, which included finding a new job (66 per cent), learning new skills (46 per cent) and getting a higher salary (44 per cent).

The results were part of a YouGov survey conducted by job site Bayt.com to “uncover the career and personal aspirations of professionals, and to tackle their general perceptions and attitudes towards their jobs and overall work environment”.

Over 7 in 10 respondents (72 per cent) believe they deserve to work in a higher-level position, and almost half the respondents (45 per cent) are willing to move to another department or area of expertise to develop their skillsets and further their professional careers.

In addition, 37 per cent of UAE respondents state they are willing to move into a different industry altogether to broaden their professional expertise.

The ideal job

The top three factors that were seen as important in an ideal job for UAE professionals were salary and benefits (69 per cent), opportunities for career growth (42 per cent) and job security (33 per cent).

Interestingly, respondents are much more likely to prefer being an employee (52 per cent) rather than owning a business (22 per cent).

Why the UAE

The reported reasons for seeking employment in the UAE are marked by the desire to consistently learn and gain experience, as indicated by 69 per cent of respondents. This was followed by making money (58 per cent), feeling useful to society (48 per cent) and being financially independent (42 per cent).

About 57 per cent reported that higher salaries and perks/benefits would increase motivation at work, followed by better work-life balance (45 per cent) and promotion to the next level (37 per cent).

Focus on savings

The top personal goal for next year was reported to be saving more money, according to nearly 7 in 10 respondents (68 per cent). Other goals include buying property (40 per cent), spending more time with family (35 per cent) and exercising more (33 per cent).

Ola Haddad, director of Human Resources at Bayt.com, said: “Mena professionals have faced challenges in forging their future as the region emerges from the shadows of the pandemic. It is therefore heartening to see that the majority of survey respondents are optimistic about the future and determined to achieve their dreams. The latest Career Aspirations survey covers aspects such as attitudes towards current job, career aspirations and barriers to career growth.”

Data for the Bayt.com ‘Career Aspirations in the Mena survey was collected online from August 3 to September 5, 2022. The results are based on a sample of 2,068 respondents.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

