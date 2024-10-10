Leading Italian group Raccortubi has opened a 20,000-sq-ft warehouse within Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah as part of its regional expansion strategy.

A subsidiary of Italian multinational Commerciale Tubi Acciaio, Raccortubi has been operating in the UAE since 2013. It is a global player in the production of pipes and fittings in stainless steel, duplex, super duplex, Ni alloy, and titanium.

HFZA said the new AED25 million ($6.8 million) facility is set to support oil and gas projects in the region, thus leveraging its advanced infrastructure and strategic location to reach a global market.

The opening ceremony was attended by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, Marco Pollastrini, Group CEO of Raccortubi S.p.A., as well as other HFZA officials.

The officials later toured the warehouse and inspected its state-of-the-art logistics operations and advanced transportation equipment, designed to optimise efficiency in the storage and distribution of the company’s products.

Lauding the key Italian investment, Al Mazrouei said this showcases the diversity of foreign investments that Hamriyah Free Zone actively seeks to attract with the integrated package of services along with its strategic location and comprehensive logistics.

"We are committed to making every possible effort to support Sharjah's economic diversification plans and reinforce its standing as a global investment destination for major industrial projects," he added.

