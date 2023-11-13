Rains of different intensities will lash the UAE on November 15-18, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced. The latest weather alert comes a weekend after the Emirates received rains for 28 days straight.

On Wednesday, November 15, the country will be cloudy, with rains forecast in the evening. On Thursday and Friday, lightning, thunder and rainfall are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas.

The weather will ease up on Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions persisting in the country’s east and rains forecast.

The UAE has been seeing pleasant weather recently. The country recorded its lowest temperature this season on Monday, with the mercury dipping to less than 10°C in Rakna, Al Ain. Other areas, including Dubai’s Al Marmoom and Lahbab, recorded lowest temperatures of 13°C on the day.

The temperature is expected to decrease further on Thursday, according to the NCM’s five-day weather forecast.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail fell on the UAE from October 14 till November 10. Valleys and streets were flooded, while waterfalls gushed off the mountains as it rained for nearly a month in different parts of the country. Last weekend was the first dry one in four weeks.

Though the UAE is in the middle of its rainy season, an NCM expert told Khaleej Times that the showers have been heavier than usual.

