Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE Government, described the relationship between Egypt and the UAE as brotherhood, which is not matched between other countries.

During his speech at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of relations between Egypt and the UAE, he added that Egypt has a promising future, and joint relations have broad future prospects, stressing that Egypt has supported the establishment of the UAE at the international and regional levels.

Al Gergawi pointed out that the cooperation between the two countries was evident in the establishment of the UAE, which stemmed from identical visions between the heads of the two countries, explaining that Egypt is the balance of the region and the UAE is interested in Egypt’s stability.

He added that Sheikh Zayed, the late founder of the UAE, emphasized that the renaissance of Egypt is the renaissance of the Arab region.

