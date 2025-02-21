ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) said on Friday that registering with the authority is the first step to obtaining insurance benefits guaranteed by law as an acquired right, in addition to other forms of government support, including the NAFIS programme.

Emirati employees must register on the Ma’ashi digital platform to access these benefits under the federal pension and social security law. The platform allows users to access services using the UAE Pass.

Emiratis working in federal, government, and private sectors, including those supported by NAFIS, must register with GPSSA within their first month of employment to ensure accurate calculation of pension and insurance benefits.

Under Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 and Federal Law No. 57 of 2023 regarding pension and social security and its amendments, employers must register Emirati employees with the GPSSA within 30 days of their start date if they meet the eligibility criteria.

To register, employees must not be under 18 when newly recruited and not more than 60. They must also provide a medical clearance certificate from a UAE-based government hospital, issued within six months, confirming their fitness for employment. These conditions apply to all individuals who acquire Emirati nationality at any time.

GCC citizens working in the UAE must be registered under Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2007, which extends insurance protection to Gulf nationals employed outside their home countries. The decision designates the GPSSA to act as the implementing body of this system.

Employers in the government and private sectors must comply with GPSSA’s pension laws, except for government and private sector employers in Abu Dhabi and the government sector in Sharjah. Registration becomes mandatory once an Emirati joins an entity covered by GPSSA laws.

Corporations headquartered in any emirate and their branches across the UAE fall under federal pension laws. However, entities based in Abu Dhabi and their branches are governed by the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

Free zones and businesses in tourism and hospitality employing Emiratis or GCC nationals must ensure compliance and register employees with GPSSA within their first month of employment.

GPSSA stressed that while employers are responsible for registering employees and making contributions on time, employees must also verify their registration and ensure timely payments.

Employees who find they are not registered should contact GPSSA to secure their insurance rights and maintain eligibility for government support.

Employers, insured individuals, pensioners, and beneficiaries can visit the Ma’ashi digital platform for details on registration, compliance, and the UAE’s insurance system.