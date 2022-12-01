 

The UAE on Wednesday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 2 fils per litre.

In November, the prices were raised by up to 29 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for December:

CategoryPrice per litre (December)Price per litre (November)Difference
Super 98 petrol3.303.32-2 fils
Special 95 petrol3.183.20-2 fils
E-plus 91 petrol3.113.13-2 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh1.2 and Dh1.48 less than it did in November.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrol168.3169.32
Special 95 petrol162.18163.2
E-plus 91 petrol158.61159.63

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrol204.6205.84
Special 95 petrol197.16198.4
E-plus 91 petrol192.82194.06

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (December)Full tank cost (November)
Super 98 petrol244.2245.68
Special 95 petrol235.32236.8
E-plus 91 petrol230.14231.62

 

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
 