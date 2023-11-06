ABU DHABI – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday received Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

During a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region and ways to address the urgent humanitarian and relief response to civilians.

The UAE Foreign Minister and his French counterpart reviewed the efforts being made to de-escalate the situation, highlighting the urgent priority to safeguard civilians from the consequences of the current crisis.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical assistance to civilians in a safe and sustainable manner.

In a related context, Sheikh Abdullah and Colonna discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, and climate change.

The talks also touched on Emirati-French cooperation in the field of environment and climate change as part of the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year at Expo City Dubai.

The ministers stressed the importance of COP28 in achieving a qualitative transformation in the global climate path that supports international efforts to achieve sustainable development.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Colonna's visit, commending the friendship and strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.