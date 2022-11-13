ABU DHABI - Further to the announcements by the Federal Tax Authority during the past weeks, the Federal Tax Authority confirmed its intention to launch the EmaraTax platform on 5th December, 2022.

The migration to EmaraTax will commence from the end of day on Wednesday, 30th November and EmaraTax will be available for use from 5th December.

To minimise disruption to taxpayers the FTA has planned this migration to EmaraTax to coincide with the National Day holiday and well in advance of the usual tax return submission and payment dates.

EmaraTax significantly enhances taxpayer access to the FTA’s services, payment of taxes and obtaining refunds.

The new online platform also dramatically enhances the ability of the FTA to administer taxes in the UAE and enables better, faster decision-making and earlier engagement with taxpayers that need support.

The new online platform aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to leverage emerging technologies and build a solid digital infrastructure that serves the people and business community.

Once live, taxpayers will benefit from the improved and feature-rich online platform designed to revolutionise how they manage their taxes. Additionally, the FTA will continue until the first quarter of next year to launch additional services and features in phases, including an EmaraTax application for mobile phones.

The FTA is committed to ensuring that every taxpayer has an opportunity to learn more about the key features of EmaraTax. For example, taxpayers can join one of the EmaraTax webinars organised daily by the FTA in November.A dedicated microsite has also been launched, which includes information about using EmaraTax, educational videos, Frequently Asked Questions, and the joining details for the free webinars. Information will also be sent directly to taxpayers via their registered email addresses.