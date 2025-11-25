The Department of Finance in Ajman has announced complete removal of unnecessary procedures in the extraction and delivery of tax reports across the emirate.

The new mechanism relies on linking local government systems with the Mawarid System through advanced technical integration that enables seamless data exchange. It also includes a unified electronic screen that consolidates all procedural steps into a single interface, in addition to standardising forms and approved reports across entities. This integration has resulted in a major leap in workflow.

Non-essential procedures have been reduced by 75 percent, and all required documents have been fully eliminated. Consequently, tax reports can now be generated and delivered automatically within minutes—without any manual intervention or paper correspondence. The initiative further enhances consistency, eliminates human error, improves data quality, and boosts operational efficiency across the emirate’s government financial system.

Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stated that this milestone reflects the Department’s commitment to strengthening government efficiency and enhancing coordination with local entities by standardising forms and procedures. This supports compliance with timeframes for preparing and submitting tax declarations.

He added that the Department continues to re-engineer processes and adopt innovative technological solutions to enable full digital transformation across the emirate’s financial system. He emphasised that this initiative represents a qualitative step in this direction, having significantly reduced time and effort, accelerated completion rates, and improved overall efficiency and effectiveness, fully aligned with the objectives of the Next-Generation Services Programme.

The Department of Finance in Ajman continues to advance the government’s financial ecosystem, in collaboration with relevant entities, by adopting innovative solutions that elevate service quality and support sustainable development in the emirate, consistent with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to build an agile, efficient government that places quality of life at the forefront.