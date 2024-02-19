Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), a pioneer in sustainable water and electricity services, has displayed its most innovative initiatives and projects at "Innovate to Thrive" exhibition, organised by Fujairah Municipality.

The exhibition from February 15 to 16 was witnessed by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, along with senior officials and representatives from participating entities. He visited EtihadWE booth, where he was briefed on the showcased projects and innovations, further emphasising the company’s commitment to environmental protection and customer well-being.

Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, stated that the UAE exemplifies a leading model in innovation, a cornerstone of national work, receiving exceptional support from the wise leadership and practical implementation across various sectors. Participation in the "Innovate to Thrive" exhibition provides an opportune platform to highlight some of the company's key initiatives, employing innovative technologies to optimise resource allocation, protect the environment, and enhance public services.

Sophisticated sensor

Among the initiatives displayed are a sophisticated sensor used in water pumping tanks capable of instantly alerting concerned departments of any water colour or chemical property changes, automatically closing the valve to prevent the pumping of unfit water. Another innovative initiative includes remote periodic inspection devices for high-pressure pipelines.

On the customer service front, the company innovates by utilising the "ChatGPT" artificial intelligence platform to provide a dedicated pop-up service platform for customer inquiries about the company and its services. Furthermore, EtihadWE exhibited an advanced visual communication system allowing customers to identify required services and execute some remotely.

The company also showcased several initiatives utilising clean energy in operating systems. This includes converting small golf carts used for internal transportation within the company to fully solar-powered vehicles, equipped with innovative functions like fire detection, gas leak detection, and air quality monitoring systems measuring oxygen and carbon monoxide levels.

Innovation team

The innovation team is currently working on transforming these vehicles to be fully powered by kinetic energy.

Additionally, EtihadWE introduced its inventive design for a mobile charging vehicle, dedicated to servicing electric vehicles in urgent need of power on the roads.

This year marks the second consecutive year EtihadWE engages with innovation exhibitions coinciding with the UAE Innovation Month activities in the Northern Emirates, following last year's participation in the "Dibba Innovates" exhibition organised by Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality.

