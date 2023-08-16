Centres across the UAE have started receiving requests from those who wish to run for the Federal National Council (FNC), the country’s parliamentary body.

The National Election Committee is receiving registration requests both in person and electronically. The electronic registration process helps interested candidates register easily whether they are within or outside the country.

Those who meet the eligibility criteria can register through the official website of the National Election Committee or through the mobile app. Registrations can be done in person as well, and are open until August 18.

The first day of registration saw a total of 162 candidacy requests from all Emirates.

Abu Dhabi received 58 requests, Dubai received 23, Sharjah received 29, Ajman received 12, Umm Al-Quwain received 12, Ras Al Khaimah received 19, and Fujairah received 9.

Members of the electoral bodies who applied for candidacy praised the ease of the process, whether through the electronic platform or through candidate registration centres.

According to the timeline for the Federal National Council elections, the National Election Committee will announce the preliminary list of candidates on August 25, followed immediately by the start of the period for submitting objections to the candidates.

The final list of candidates will be announced on September 2, after which the candidates can start campaigning and promoting their electoral programmes.

