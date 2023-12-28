The United Arab Emirates has completed negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with the Republic of Congo, the second such deal announced with an African state in a week.

"The breadth of the UAE's trade network continues to broaden as we conclude negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville - a thriving economy in West-Central Africa and valued trade and investment partner," Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE trade minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Since 2021, the UAE has initiated a raft of bilateral trade, investment and cooperation deals on its own - called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements - to bolster efforts aimed at diversifying income sources and economic sectors.

Last week, the UAE, a major global oil exporter and OPEC member, completed talks for a trade deal with Mauritius, its first with an African country. (Reporting by Jana Choukeir; writing by Rachna Uppal; editing by Miral Fahmy)



