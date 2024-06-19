United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a notable leap in the 2024 World Competitiveness report, advancing three positions to 7th place worldwide, ahead of Norway, Iceland, Japan, Canada and Finland.

The competitiveness report, as Emirates News Agency WAM reported, is issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.

The reported ranked UAE 2nd globally in Economic Performance, 4th in Government Efficiency, and 10th in Business Efficiency.

According to WAM, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and through the dedicated efforts of its people, continues to improve its standing each year, achieving higher ranks across various global competitiveness indicators.

The World Competitiveness Report classifies the countries based on four main pillars and 20 sub-pillars encompassing 336 competitive indicators across various economic, administrative, and social fields, including government efficiency, education, and innovation.

In this year's report, the UAE advanced in all four main pillars. (end) skm.ahs

