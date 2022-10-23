The UAE Circular Economy Council inaugurated the Lootah Biofuels plant in Dubai Industrial City during its third meeting of 2022, chaired by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

Leveraging agreements with public and private sector entities in the food and hospitality sectors, the Lootah Biofuels factory collects used cooking oil, treats it, and converts it into biodiesel using the latest international technologies at a competitive price compared to regular diesel.

The launch of the new plant and the consequent increase in biodiesel production capacity by 100 tonnes per day will help the UAE achieve its goal of obtaining five percent of transportation fuel from food waste and non-renewable resources. This project is a model of efficient integrated waste management and will contribute to fast-tracking the nationwide transition to a circular economy.

Yousif Saeed Lootah, Chairman of Lootah Biofuels, expressed his appreciation to the UAE leadership for the great attention it pays to promoting the transition to a circular economy, which constitutes an important part of sustainable development.

He said: “The circular economy drives the adoption of efficient and responsible production and consumption patterns, and provides ample opportunities for growth and prosperity for companies that uphold sustainable values and practices, such as Lootah Biofuels.”

Almheiri said: “The transition to a circular economy contributes to driving sustainable economic development in line with the UAE’s vision, which ensures continued growth while protecting the environment and preserving natural resources, in addition to supporting the efforts to reduce emissions and to achieve net zero.”

She added: “Innovative solutions play a key role in accelerating the shift. The Lootah Biofuels plant represents a remarkable model of practical application of circularity principles, and a prime example of active participation of the private sector in achieving the UAE’s goal of developing a circular economy.”

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said: “The Lootah Biofuels factory serves as an innovative model of converting cooking oil into biofuel for use in energy production and enhances endeavours to shift towards more sustainable energy and create new economic opportunities that advance the country’s transition to a more flexible and diversified economic model based on knowledge and innovation, and support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).