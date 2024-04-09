ABU DHABI - The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the arrival of a UAE aid plane at Al Arish Airport, carrying 4,000 parcels of Eid clothing in preparation for their delivery to the Palestinian people

These parcels, part of Operation "Birds of Goodness," contain clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various items for all family members, arriving in time for Eid Al Fitr.

This initiative, which runs throughout Eid Al Fitr, aims to meet the needs of the Palestinian people during Eid Al Fitr and alleviate their suffering.

Operation “Birds of Goodness,” which commenced in February, involves the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Egyptian Air Force aircraft delivering humanitarian and relief aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.