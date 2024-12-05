ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) have formed a strategic partnership aimed at unlocking investment opportunities and accelerating economic growth in Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to promoting innovation and sustainable growth while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a premier global business destination.

The partnership was signed during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held 4th-6th December at ADNIC. It was signed by Hareb Mubarak AlMheiri, Executive Director at ADIO, and Mohammed Eissa Al Refaei, Executive Director of Business Networking at ADDCI, in the presence of Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO and Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI.

Under the agreement, both entities will work to establish a framework to better engage family offices registered with the Chamber. As a result, family office principals will benefit from direct connections to ADIO's extensive network of business and investment opportunities across the emirate, highlighting investment priorities and fostering greater participation in Abu Dhabi's economic clusters.

ADIO and ADDCI will also collaborate to develop a cohesive strategy for engaging business councils. Through coordinated support, activities and outreach efforts, the two entities aim to amplify their collective impact and cultivate partnerships to enhance Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem.

By sharing key market data, insights, reports and referrals, both entities will provide businesses and investors with essential resources to navigate and seize opportunities in the emirate.

ADIO Director-General of ADIO commented, "By partnering with the Chamber, we are enhancing our engagement with family offices and business councils, creating an integrated ecosystem where both local and global investors are empowered with the resources they need to thrive. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our efforts to ensure that Abu Dhabi continues to lead as a global hub for sustainable growth, innovation, and business."

In turn, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI said, "This collaboration not only enhances our engagement with key stakeholders but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth. We are committed to driving forward initiatives that will unlock new opportunities and contribute to the long-term prosperity of our business community."