Türkiye-Bahrain bilateral trade jumped 66 per cent last year to $884 million, indicating a strong upwards momentum, Turkish Ambassador Esin Çakıl has said.

Ms Çakıl was speaking during an event hosting a Turkish trade delegation yesterday at InterContinental Bahrain.

Citing data from Turkish Statistical Institute, the diplomat said Türkiye’s exports to Bahrain in 2022 were $215 million, and a large share of commodity exports is concentrated in machinery and mechanical items, furniture, pharmaceuticals, motor vehicles and parts thereof, poultry, dairy, and tobacco products.

“The value of Türkiye’s import from Bahrain was recorded at $669m in 2022, with aluminium products, inorganic chemicals and petrochemicals being the major items.”

In 2022, Türkiye, which is the 11th largest partner of Bahrain in terms of trade volume, ranked 6th in Bahrain’s exports and 15th in terms of imports.

Ms Çakıl added: “Although there has been growth in trade volume over the last three years, it is still much under its potential, and we seek initiatives like trade delegation and one-to-one meeting opportunities to elevate the long-standing relations to a higher level.

“The potential is immense, with the help of increasing B2B contacts, we aim to improve our economic ties and cooperation in fields of trade and investment.”

According to the Turkish Ambassador, Bahrain has become one of the most diversified economies in the Gulf region, in addition to being a regional financial hub and tourism destination, industrial manufacturing became the flagship for development in petrochemicals, steelmaking, aluminium-based industries, pharmaceuticals and a wide range of sectors.

The delegation of 17 Turkish companies representing sectors such as construction, iron and steel products, furniture and carpets, glass, ceramic, and soil products, dried fruit, personal care, hygiene and cleaning products, machinery and spare parts, among others, held B2B meetings with more than 150 Bahraini counterparts.

Organised with the support of Türkiye Exporters Assembly, Central Anatolian Exporters’ Associations, the Bahrain Businessmen’s Association and Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society, the main agenda of the one-to-one meetings was to explore business opportunities, collaboration, and joint venture possibilities.

