Turkiye is an ‘important’ destination for Qatari investments: Sheikh Khalifa

Turkiye is an important destination for Qatari investments, said Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, who stressed the importance of further developing trade between the two countries.He was speaking at the Qatar-Turkiye Business Forum held in Istanbul on Thursday.Sheikh Khalifa met the vice-president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye (TOBB) and chairman of the Istanbul Chamber Sekib Avdagic.The meeting was attended by QC board members Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli and Abdulla bin Mohamed al-Emadi, as well as president of the Turkish Business Council Basar Arioglu.The meeting touched on trade and economic co-operation between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them. It also reviewed the investment climate in the two countries and the incentives and opportunities available. Sheikh Khalifa said Qatar Chamber, in co-operation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, seeks to facilitate increasing the volume of trade between the two countries.He expressed thanks and appreciation to the Qatari businessmen participating in the Forum, commending their effective interaction and interest in participating in events organised by the Chamber, both inside and outside Qatar.Avdagic, stressed the Turkish side’s desire to strengthen trade and investment co-operation with Qatar.He pointed out that Qatar is an important centre for trade at the regional level, praising the co-operative relations between the Qatar Chamber, the TOBB, and the Istanbul Chamber.He emphasised the common desire to strengthen these relations and highlighted their positive impact on the private sectors of both countries and trade exchange as well.Speaking at the forum, al-Obaidli said Qatari-Turkish relations have witnessed unprecedented development in all fields, indicating that the two countries are associated with close and developed co-operation relations at all levels and in all fields, especially in terms of trade and economic relations.This is evident through the number of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between both sides in all fields and activities of the Supreme Qatari-Turkish Strategic Committee that plays a prominent role in strengthening co-operation relations between the two countries and opening new horizons, especially in the fields of commerce and economics.Regarding mutual investments, he said there are hundreds of Turkish companies investing in the Qatari market, either with full Turkish capital or in partnership with Qatari companies in various sectors such as trade, contracting, health, manufacturing, services, hospitality, among others.He added: “On the other hand, there are many Qatari companies own businesses in Turkiye across various sectors including tourism, finance, real estate, and others. Therefore, Turkiye is considered a distinguished investment destination for Qataris, and Qatar is regarded as one of the largest foreign investors in Turkiye.”The QC board member said time is ripe for Qatari and Turkish business owners to establish more business alliances and partnerships in both countries, especially because the two countries possess attractive investment climate and provide a host of incentives. He said Qatari investors are eager to increase their investments in Turkiye and foster co-operation with their Turkish counterparts.Khaled al-Bouainin (Qatar Development Bank) made a presentation on the opportunities provided to investors by the bank, while Meslihan Deans, director, International Relations at Turkiye’s Eximbank, discussed the opportunities offered by the bank.Nasser Jassim al-Nasser (Qatar Finance Centre) also made a presentation on QFC and the opportunities it presents, while Serkan Yuxel made a presentation on the Istanbul Finance Centre.Following the presentations, bilateral meetings were held between Qatari and Turkish businessmen. The forum was attended by more than 15 Qatari businessmen and many Turkish businessmen.