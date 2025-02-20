ANKARA: An Istanbul court banned on Thursday international travel by two key executives of Turkey's top business association in an investigation of their remarks on democracy that President Tayyip Erdogan characterised as undermining the government.

In statements at the group's general assembly last week, TUSIAD's president, Orhan Turan and Omer Aras, the chairman of QNB's Turkish banking unit, criticised a government crackdown on dissenting figures.

Aras said the investigation into opposition leaders and journalists had shaken trust and damaged democracy.

On Wednesday, Istanbul prosecutors said the two were being investigated for "attempting to influence a fair trial" and "publicly spreading misleading information," and police had been ordered to bring them to the courthouse for questioning.

Their courthouse appearance came hours after Erdogan accused them of meddling in politics, during a speech to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament.

The court released both under judicial control measures after the questioning and imposed the bans on international travel, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Footage from private broadcaster Now Haber and other Turkish media showed the police officers taking the two executives by the arm in the courthouse.

TUSIAD, whose members account for 85% of Turkey's foreign trade and contribute 80% of corporate tax revenue, said on Tuesday it was working for national interests. (Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)