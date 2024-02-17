Tunisia's Real GDP growth is expected to reach 2.1% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025, against 0.9% in 2023, reads the "Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook - January 2024" report published Friday by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Released in the first and fourth quarter of each year, this report provides policymakers, global investors, researchers, and other development partners with an up-to-date, evidence-based assessment of the continent's recent macroeconomic performance and short- to medium-term prospects in the context of dynamic global economic developments.

Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook complements the African Economic Outlook, the Bank's long-standing flagship publication, which focuses on key emerging policy issues relevant to Africa's development.

The report further reveals that Tunisia's infaltion rate is expected to reach 7.5% over 2024-2025, current account balance of GDP -5.3% and fiscal balance of GDP -5.7%.

Growth in North Africa is projected to remain steady at 3.9% in 2024 before improving slightly to 4.1% in 2025. Several countries have been adversely affected by successive adverse weather conditions (drought in Morocco and Tunisia and flooding in libya) in recent years.

Coupled with macroeconomic challenges in Egypt, the region has struggled to sustain gains since the COVID- 19 pandemic. The lack of inclusive growth and high youth unemployment continue to present social challenges, more than a decade since the 2011 Arab Spring.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).