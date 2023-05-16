Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti held several meetings on the sidelines of his participation in the Middle East Rail in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The minister met separately with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Engineer Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Transport of Egypt Vice-Admiral Eng. Kamel Elwazir, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash, and Minister of Transport of Tunisia Rabie Majidi.

During the meetings, the discussed relations between Qatar and each of the countries in the fields of transportation and railways, and ways to further develop them in the interest of their people, in addition to reviewing the latest developments relative to sustainable and ecofriendly transportation.

