Minister of Transport HE Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) Adefunke Adeyemi at the ministry’s headquarters in Doha on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed Qatar-AFCAC bilateral relations in civil aviation and ways to further enhance them, especially in the fields of training aimed at developing the efficiency of human resources working in civil aviation in Africa.

Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, who is in charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), and HE Igor Marara, ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar, attended the meeting.

