In a promising moment for the region, Al Batinah North Governorate hosted the first national medical conference, bringing together healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers from across the area.

The event, held under the patronage of Dr Khaled bin Said al Saadi, General Director of the General Directorate of Health Services in Al Batinah North Governorate, was a resounding success, underscoring the growing importance of the healthcare private institutions with the title 'Towards excellence in medical care in private health institutions.'

The conference featured a diverse range of topics and discussions, highlighting the latest advancements in healthcare, medical research, and public health initiatives. This event aimed to foster collaboration among healthcare stakeholders and provide a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise in private health institutions.

The conference includes nine different sessions, covering topics such as reporting infectious diseases and treatment procedures. It also emphasises the importance of understanding sterilisation procedures and medical waste management. Additionally, it explores the latest developments in vaccines, immunisations, and childhood diseases, as well as the policy for patient transfers between private and government healthcare institutions with the (Ajial system).

One of the conference's focal points was the discussion of local healthcare infrastructure development. Azaiba al Maqbalia, one of the organising committees from the Department of Private Health Institutions of the General Directorate of Health Services in Suhar said: “The conference targets the healthcare providers in healthcare private institutions in order to give them updated information in different aspects for the target groups and apply it in practice for the benefit of the medical field around the Sultanate of Oman.”

About 150 participants from various private healthcare institutions across the Sultanate of Oman attended the conference. As the conference came to a close, Dr Shanji, one of the participants from private healthcare sector who attended the conference expressed her gratitude to the authorities including all organisers, presenters and sponsors for conducting such remarkable event which has exposure on the overall different aspects at Healthcare private institutions. She said that the overwhelming positive response and the robust exchange of knowledge have paved the way for future medical conferences in Oman.

