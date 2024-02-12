HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, recently held a series of events and engagements on the sidelines of a visit from the bank’s senior management to Bahrain.Farhan Talib, who took over as the new head of international banking for HBL in January, and Walid Moncef Koubaa, regional general manager – Gulf, Turkey and Belgium, also held meetings with the Central Bank of Bahrain, as well as with key clients. As part of the tour, HBL also staged its staff annual dinner where achievements and successes of the local branch and its employees were celebrated.

HBL was the first commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947, and has been serving customers in Bahrain since 1968. Over the years, HBL has grown its branch network and maintained its position as the largest private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,700 branches and more than 2,200 ATMs globally, serving around 36 million customers worldwide.

