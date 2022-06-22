Muscat - Al Hajar Mountains and the neighboring wilayats may witness thunderstorms associated with active downward winds from today and over the next three days.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement: "There are chances of convective clouds and isolated rain, sometimes thunder accompanied with active downward winds over the Al Hajar Mountains and the neighboring wilayats during the afternoon until Saturday."

Oman Meteorology also indicated that the Arabian Sea will continue to be rough (3.0-3.5 metres), while the sea waves on the coasts of Musandam and the Sea of Oman will rise from medium to rough (2.0-2.5 metres) gradually from today until Friday.

