Rows upon rows of hundreds of volunteers aged between six and sixty queued up to pack thousands of consumable goods at the Festival Arena, Dubai, on Sunday as part of the second Tarahum for Gaza campaign.

People from all walks of life and nationalities joined the campaign launched by UAE Aid, Dubai Cares and Emirates Red Cross. Families, individuals, and friends came together to pack basic food and other consumable items such as biscuits, sugar, toothpaste, shampoo, hygiene kits, blankets and others for the war-hit Palestinians.

This was the second edition of Tarahum for Gaza to pack thousands of emergency relief kits for the Palestinians. Similar campaigns were held in Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and Al Bait Muthawahid in Sharjah as well on Sunday.

Bana Kawash, a Palestinian who has been a UAE resident for 14 years, came with her son, her Egyptian friend and her family and was one of the first to arrive for the noble cause.

“We have packed around 20 packets of tea and other consumable items. I am so happy to help in this campaign for the Palestinians,” said Kawash.

Rasha, who is a Lebanese-Palestinian, came with her mother and son to join the noble cause.

“My mom is from Gaza. So we came to support this noble work for the people of Gaza,” said Rasha, a Dubai resident for over six years.

Many UAE citizens also volunteered to join the campaign along with their children as young as six.

Seven-year-old UAE national Anas Rashid came along with his parents, aunt and cousins at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

“In total, seven family members have come to help the people here. I am really happy and would love to come again next time. I have packed two packets of goods along with my family,” he said.

Rashid was joined by her cousins Mahra Ali, Meera and Rashid Mohannad in packaging cereals and baby creams.

Thousands register

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer, Dubai Cares, said thousands of volunteers have registered for the campaign.

“When we announced about it on social media, it was fully booked within hours. We are targeting to pack food baskets, baby baskets and women's baskets. In the first edition, we packed around 7,500 boxes and this time we are expecting thousands of boxes as well,” said Alshehhi.

Many philanthropic and community organisations are also supporting this initiative.

“We had volunteers from multiple nationalities including kids and elderly people coming for the campaign as well as people of determination and senior citizens also,” he said.

World Food Programme (WFP) has also partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Community Development as a participant in this campaign to carry humanitarian goods to Al Areesh and onwards to Gaza through Rafah Crossing. WFP has already flown 50 tonnes of goods to Al Areesh a week ago and it has already passed through to Gaza.

Mageed Yahia, director for the GCC region at the World Food Programme in Dubai, said given the situation there in Gaza, people should contribute food that can easily be consumed.

“Since there is no fuel and cooking facilities, the items that can are ready to consume such as 'can food' that provides necessary nutrients are supplied to people in Gaza. But when the situation allows, we’ll move in dry ration such as rice, lentils, wheat and flour,” he said.

Yahia praised the role of the UAE government and its entities for their humanitarian work through WFP for the Palestinians over the years.

