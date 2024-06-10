The Thai Ambassador to Kuwait HE Ekapol Polpipat has emphasized Thailand’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier global destination for medical tourism, citing the country’s modern hospitals, excellent facilities, highly experienced doctors, and advanced technology — all offered at reasonable and affordable costs. He highlighted the short wait times as another key benefit. He made this statement during the ‘Communication Forum in the Field of Medical Services, Health Care, and Wellness in Thailand 2024,’ which was organized by the Thai embassy in conjunction with the 13th ‘Medica Kuwait’ exhibition and conference held from June 6 to 7.

Ambassador Polpipat noted that the event serves as a platform for representatives from five Thai hospitals — Bangkok Hospital, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, BPK9 International, Sukhumvit Hospital, and Piavit Hospital — to showcase their expertise and services. He also mentioned that Kuwaiti partners are eager to rediscover Thailand’s medical services, wellness offerings, and tourism opportunities, aiming to strengthen collaborative relationships.

Thailand’s unique cultural heritage, delicious cuisine, and stunning landscapes make it an appealing destination for Kuwaitis. Polpipat stressed the rapid growth of tourism in Thailand, with many patients expressing their appreciation for the country’s excellent medical services. Thailand is recognized as one of the top destinations globally for medical treatment and procedures, attracting tourists seeking to invest in their health and well-being. “For patients requiring ongoing treatment, there is now a long-term medical visa,” Polpipat stated, highlighting that private hospitals in Thailand excel in providing well trained, experienced doctors and practitioners, equipped with the latest advanced technologies. The medical staff’s ability to communicate effectively, often with the help of interpreters, further enhances the patient experience.

