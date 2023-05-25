Muscat: This weekend a rise in temperature where maximum could range between mid and high 40’s is expected in the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and the desert areas. For the next two days, the Oman Met Office has requested the public to avoid exposure to direct sunlight at noon to avoid sunstroke and heat exhaustion.

Meanwhile, the aerial picture on Thursday shows the formation of cumulus clouds over parts of the Hajar Mountains, with chances of occasional thunderstorms. The expert area of the Hajar for rains are the eastern and central Hajar Mountains.

Clouds condensation indicates chances of scattered rain in parts of the mountains of Dhofar Governorate.

The weather forecast stated that mainly clear skies are expected with the advection of high clouds over most of the governorates and a chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh downdraft wind over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining area during the afternoon with chance of isolated rain over parts of Al Dhahira governorate deserts and chance of isolated rain over the coast of Dhofar governorate and adjoining mountains. There are also chances of late-night to early morning low-level clouds or fog patches over parts of the coasts of South Al Sharqiya and Al-Wusta governorates. There are chances of dust rising over desert and open areas.

Along Oman Sea coast winds are expected to be variable light, while along the rest of the governorates winds will be southerly to southwesterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea and deserts areas.

Sea state is expected to be moderate to rough along coasts of the Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2.5 meters while slight along rest of the coasts with maximum wave height of 1.25 meters.:

Horizontal visibility might reduce during fog, dust-rising winds and rain due to downdraft wind.

