Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is looking at giving residency grants for creators, innovators, programmers and entrepreneurs within the second phase of the investor residency program.

Khalid Al Shuaibi, head of the National Program for Investment and Export Development, "Nazdaher", confirmed that the Sultanate is considering expanding the investor residence program to include the categories of creators and innovators.

Al Shuaibi said during the presentation of the 2021 annual report of the Follow-up Unit for the implementation of Vision 2040 that the focus in the first phase was on capital, adding: “After implementing the first phase, we discovered that there is an increasing demand from other potential categories of some innovators and important segments of the economy and we are seeking it.”

Al-Shuaibi clarified that a proposal has been submitted to the Council of Ministers that includes the new target groups, and it will be announced as soon as the proposal for the second phase of the residency program is approved.

Al Shuaibi stated that the categories proposed in the second phase include creators, innovators, programmers, and entrepreneurs as important categories for the economy.