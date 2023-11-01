His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, said that the public-private partnerships have contributed to the success of national initiatives and programmes aimed at serving citizens, providing all with quality job opportunities, and achieving economic development, in line with His Majesty King Hamad’s far-reaching visions.

HRH Prince Salman was speaking as he received Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) chairman Sameer Nass at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

HRH Prince Salman affirmed the kingdom’s pride in the contributions of the private sector in furthering Bahrain’s wide-ranging development.

He noted the importance of economic diversification efforts to provide quality job opportunities for citizens, support sustainable development, and advance the kingdom’s competitiveness, in line with the Economic Recovery Plan and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

He concluded by commending the BCCI’s prominent role in focusing the efforts of the private sector to advance Bahrain’s development to meet its citizens’ aspirations.

For his part, Mr Nass noted HRH Prince Salman’s commitment to supporting the BCCI’s role to benefit the kingdom and its citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki, also attended the meeting.