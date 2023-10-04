Exchange of expertise in empowering and supporting people with disabilities has been discussed at a high-level Arab meeting.Social Development Minister Osama Al Asfoor headed Bahrain’s delegation at the high-level forum, ‘Implementing the Second Arab Decade for Persons with Disabilities 2023-2032’, in Tunis yesterday.Among the goals of the forum are to ensure that persons with disabilities have equal opportunities and are fully integrated into society.

It also aims to support Arab countries in implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), as well as developing laws and policies that respond to their needs.The minister underscored the importance of exchanging expertise in protection and social care programmes to achieve national and Arab aspirations for improving the social and economic conditions of persons with disabilities.

An extraordinary session of the Council of Arab Social Affairs Ministers was also organised to consider the social issues on the agenda of the fifth session of the Arab Summit for Economic and Social Development, which will be held in Mauritania.

