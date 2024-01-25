Digital payment solutions provider Arab Financial Services (AFS) and fintech provider Kiya.ai have announced a strategic partnership aimed at serving the former’s regional bank clients alongside incumbent financial institutions and neo banks.

The combined expertise and dedication of the two organisations will help establish a comprehensive and accessible financial ecosystem for the benefit of businesses and consumers across the Mena region.

The agreement was signed by AFS chief executive Samer Soliman, left, and Kiya.ai president for products Amit Sharma.

