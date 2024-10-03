Muscat – A new initiative called Startup Accelerator, as part of the Rising Omani Startups programme, was launched on Wednesday under the patronage of H H Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham al Said, the programme’s Honorary President.

The initiative, in collaboration with Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), Madayn and the Industrial Innovation Academy, aims to support Omani entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and fostering innovation.

The accelerator is designed to help startups access opportunities and investments for local, regional and international expansion. It encourages the use of advanced technologies across various sectors, providing entrepreneurs with essential resources, including financing, training and mentorship.

The programme has two stages, the first focused on supporting 20 innovative ideas from diverse economic sectors, helping entrepreneurs turn their concepts into viable products and services, and the second targets 20 pre-seed projects in key areas such as health, tourism, real estate, food security and public services, offering these the necessary tools to accelerate growth in local and regional markets.

Startups in the accelerator will benefit from a range of services, including office spaces designed to foster innovation and tailored training programmes. The initiative also offers marketing support and opportunities for startups to build professional relationships by participating in international events, seminars and exhibitions with the ultimate goal of creating an environment where Omani startups can develop innovative solutions and position themselves as leaders in their industries.