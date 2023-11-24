INTEGRATION and interconnection policies in water management as well as expansion in using modern technologies to provide solutions to water security challenges have been stressed by a top minister.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan was addressing the 15th meeting of the Arab Ministerial Water Council and the 5th Arab Water Convention which kicked off yesterday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme “Sustainable Development in the Arab Region / Sixth Goal – Challenges and Opportunities”.

Ministers and senior officials from the water sector in the Arab countries participated in the event alongside Arab, regional and international organisations.

Mr Humaidan outlined Bahrain’s policies to protect and develop water resources and ensure their optimum use. He praised the kingdom’s initiatives to boost sustainability of water resources by applying the best international practices and raising water production capacity.

He noted conformity of the National Water Strategy and its executive plan with the UN Development Goals 2030. He stressed that the kingdom will work on incorporating the recommendations and decisions of the conference in its national plans.