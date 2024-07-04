UAE - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced that one of the key district cooling plants being operated by the group in Business Bay, Dubai, has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold rating by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

The Business Bay 05 plant operates with smart and innovative technologies developed by Empower for which it has received global appreciation, said the company in a statement.

The plant is equipped with Thermal Energy Storage technology, which contributes to saving a significant amount of electrical energy. Empower also uses Treated Sewage Effluent technology in the plant's operations to reduce freshwater consumption and preserve natural resources for future generations.

According to Empower, this recognition is a result of the successful adherence to the LEED standards set by the USGBC. It is the sixth LEED Gold achieved by Empower for its plants after Business Bay 02 & 03, Za’abeel, Al Barsha Heights and JVC.

By achieving this prestigious green building certification, Empower reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection, reducing carbon footprint, and demonstrating its dedication to innovation and sustainability, said a top official.

"Empower strives to be a leader in environmentally friendly cooling. We go beyond building district cooling plants to achieve the highest green building standards, by establishing a sustainable model to save energy without harming the environment and its resources, taking into account the architectural design of Dubai's evolving urban environment," remarked its CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar.

"To this end, we work closely with various government entities for Dubai to achieve the desired goal as envisaged in its carbon reduction strategy, and Empower has a long history of notable operational achievements in accelerating the transformation of its large portfolio of plant assets to keep pace the government's strategy," he added.

