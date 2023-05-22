The Cedar-IBSi NextGen Banking Technology Summit is coming to Manama, Bahrain, on Wednesday.The summit is an invitation-only event for executives and leaders across the banking sector, organised by Cedar Management Consulting and IBS Intelligence (IBSi).The event will see seasoned industry experts line up as speakers for the keynote and panel sessions, with partners from Cedar shedding light on the top trends in Bahrain’s banking landscape.

The key theme of the summit is ‘next-generation technology’, with topics such as emerging technologies, cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, intelligent automation, open banking, payments, fintech and regtech dominating the action-packed agenda.“The Central Bank of Bahrain has been instrumental in driving digital transformation of the banking sector, launching initiatives such as the regulatory sandbox and Open Banking Framework (OBF),” Cedar managing partner Chetan Parekh said. “But with digital threats and opportunities abound, the sector is keen on maintaining its momentum.

“This is where the summit comes in: We will help leaders explore the latest developments in digital banking so that they can return to their business with valuable learnings and insights,” he added.With deep experience in the Middle East since 1999, having assisted major financial institutions in the region, Cedar is one of the sector’s leading consultancies, while IBSi is a frontrunner in the banking technology and fintech segment. Later this year, Cedar-IBSi summits are scheduled in Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, India and the UK.

