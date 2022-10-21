Small Enterprises project at Al-Subbiya is awaiting nod from the Central Agency for Public Tenders and the Audit Bureau to start building the infrastructure, reports Al- Jarida daily. The daily quoting reliable sources said the drilling operations in the area are awaiting final approvals, so that the project can be completed as soon as possible, especially that the completion of the project is looked upon eagerly by National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The sources stated that there are great facilities provided to the National Fund for the urgent implementation of the Al-Subbiya Recreational Project, with the aim of stimulating tourism and entertainment locally during the winter season.

