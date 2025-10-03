SLS The Red Sea is set to debut in Saudi Arabia on Shura Island, offering a luxurious blend of theatrical design, upscale dining, and vibrant energy.

This resort, designed to be the epicenter of Shura, features 150 rooms, suites, and villas, including exclusive pool villas for maximum privacy and comfort.

Guests will enjoy five diverse dining options, a lively pool scene, a luxurious spa and fitness center, outdoor cinema, and clubs for children and teenagers, all nestled along a pristine white-sand beach.

The resort's design emphasises both luxury and playfulness, appealing to guests with its extravagant aesthetic and distinctive features, such as the reimagined SLS duck by Saudi artist Heba Ismail.

Dining at SLS The Red Sea includes signature restaurants like London’s Seabird, known for its seafood and coastal dining vibes, alongside new concepts such as Floating World, which combines Japanese culinary traditions with theatrical elements.

Guests can also enjoy the warmth of Italian cuisine at Fi’lia, artisanal coffee at Deluxe, and vibrant poolside offerings at The Perch.

For relaxation, the Ciel Spa boasts six treatment rooms, an indoor water circuit, and an outdoor hydro pool.

The fitness center is equipped with modern tools, while children partake in activities at the Kids and Teens Club.

The social centerpiece is the pool, which hosts lively parties with renowned DJs, along with an outdoor cinema that enhances evening entertainment.

Additionally, event spaces are designed to accommodate various gatherings, from corporate meetings to social events.

Strategically located just 20 minutes from Red Sea International Airport, SLS The Red Sea ensures easy access for guests.

The resort is in proximity to Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course, a yacht marina, and luxury shopping, as well as direct access to coral reefs and marine reserves.

With its bold character, exceptional culinary experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere, SLS The Red Sea is positioned as an essential destination on Shura Island, promising to be a lively hub for guests seeking unique experiences.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).