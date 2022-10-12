The rise in demand for short-term rental properties is expected to pick up even more speed this year following the formal rollout of new visa policies implemented to spur further global tourist arrivals to the country. The UAE government has announced new regulations for the holiday homes industry, including a scheme that allows homeowners to rent out their properties for up to 180 days per year at 50 per cent below market value. The scheme also gives homeowners tax breaks and allows them to keep their earnings from rental income.

Homeowners can now register with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) and rent out their properties either directly or through an agency like BLVD Holiday Homes. The scheme is only available for citizens of the UAE, who must have lived in Dubai for at least three years before applying. They can earn up to 50 per cent more by renting out houses as holiday homes say Rania Mrassi, CEO at BLVD Holiday Homes. “We are very excited about this announcement because it’s going to give people a lot more choices when it comes to buying and renting out their house here in Dubai.”

Mrassi, a Tunisian-born entrepreneur who now calls Dubai her home, has many years of experience in the holiday homes industry. She has grown her company exponentially and now heads the BLVD Properties Group which includes a real estate brokerage. As the head of the company, her goal is to ensure business agility, flexibility, a good return on investment for her investors and pleasant stays for her guests all while working closely with her team members at all levels of leadership within BLVD Holiday Homes.

Her first step is to create a comfortable and beautiful luxurious new place for the guest, away from home. She said, "My team and I are here to make sure that you have the perfect stay in Dubai. “Short-term rentals are an excellent opportunity for homeowners who want to earn more money from their properties. With the growing popularity of this form of short-term leasing, more people have been renting out their homes online. The benefits of short-term leasing are many: owners get extra income, guests get cheaper accommodation and both parties get to enjoy meeting new people.”

There is a growing number of UAE residents opting to rent out their properties as holiday homes. The new regulations will make it easier for people to do so, and the demand is increasing. Many factors make Dubai the perfect destination for holiday homes. The city has been recognised as one of the most exciting destinations in the world. It offers travellers a wide range of attractions, including museums, art galleries, shopping malls, and beaches.

Dubai is a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world because it offers so much to see and do. However, many people travel to Dubai with their family or friends and want to stay in a house instead of a hotel room during their vacation. This makes it a great place to buy a vacation home or rent out your property as a holiday rental.

BLVD Holiday Homes, also operating under Holiday Boulevard, offers hand-picked premium accommodation across the length and breadth of Dubai on a daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis.

“We are a company that has been established by a group of people who have been living in Dubai for more than 20 years. Our team has invested heavily in helping our clients to find the best places to stay, whether it is a short stay or a long one.” Mrassi added.

The properties are located in prime locations like Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Marina, Barsha Heights, Al Barari and many more. The properties are designed to meet the needs of families, groups of friends or business travellers looking for short-term accommodation in Dubai.

She further added: “Whether you're travelling for business or pleasure, we have a wide range of properties available to suit all budgets and tastes. Our properties include everything from luxury apartments close to the airport to beachside villas with private pools – whatever kind of getaway you choose; we'll find the perfect place for you.”

The global trend towards remote working and staycations has had a positive effect on the short-term vacation rental market, which remains robust. In Dubai, tourists are particularly drawn to the country by its visa policies and strong tourism infrastructure.

Mrassi predicts that this trend will continue through the rest of this year and into the next several years.

