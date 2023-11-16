BEIRUT - Shelling intensified across Lebanon's frontier with Israel on Thursday, with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah saying it had fired missiles at eight positions across the border and Israel saying it had retaliated with artillery.

In statements throughout the day, the Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had hit eight sites in Israel, including a group of Israeli soldiers, a barracks and other military posts.

A Lebanese security source said Israeli bombardment, including drone strikes, hit at least a dozen villages all along Lebanon's southern border.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had struck a "cell" in Lebanon that had tried launching anti-tank missiles towards Israel and was firing artillery onto other targets.

It said no injuries were reported in shelling on Israel.

The Lebanese security source said it was one of the most violent days there since Hezbollah began trading fire with Israeli forces following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah's statements said its attacks were "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip".

The exchanges mark the deadliest violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006.

More than 70 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians have been killed in Lebanon, and 10 people including seven troops have been killed in Israel. Thousands more on both sides have fled shelling.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Heavens)