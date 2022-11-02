ALGIERS: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 31st Arab League Summit as the head of the UAE delegation. The two-day Summit commenced today in the Algerian capital, Algiers.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was received at the venue of the Summit by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, and Chair of this year’s Arab League Summit. His Highness congratulated the Algerian President on the occasion of the country’s National Day. The 31st edition of the Arab League Summit is the first to be held after the outbreak of the pandemic. The Cairo-based Arab League last held its summit in Tunisia in 2019.

On its first day, the 31st Arab League Summit discussed how members of the Arab League can work together to develop a united stance on various issues affecting the region and promote cooperation to tackle regional and international challenges. The Summit aims to bolster pan-Arab solidarity, consolidate joint Arab action and discuss new initiatives that can achieve the aspirations of the people of the region.

The Summit started with an address by Kais Saied, President of Tunisia, the Chair of the previous Arab League Summit, in which he highlighted challenges facing the Arab world due to the economic impact of the pandemic. He called on Arab nations to work together to combat vital challenges.

Later, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of Algeria, and Chair of this year’s Arab League Summit, addressed the event. The 31st Arab League Summit, he said, is taking place at a time when the world is going through serious challenges. The Arab world has the resources and capabilities to be a major global economic power, he said, adding that the region should work collectively to identify key development priorities in order to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

The first day of the Summit also featured addresses by Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Macky Sall, President of Senegal and current Chair of the African Union; António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General; Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement; and Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Earlier, on his arrival in Algiers, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was received by Ayman ben Abdelrahman, Prime Minister of Algeria, at an official ceremony held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is being accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League.