The Dubai Municipality has been restructured by establishing four new institutions. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said eight main activities would be transformed, creating economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion.

The restructured civic body now has institutions for environment, facilities management, building licensing and waste management. “The goal is to build partnerships, achieve financial sustainability, and develop services that offer an unprecedented quality of life,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

Earlier, the UAE Vice-President had said that the Dubai Municipality would transformed into a “specialised institution” that adopts a “private sector mindset” to provide high-quality municipal services.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said that the move seeks to enhance the authority’s ability to keep pace with global changes in the environment, climate change, circular economy, and the acceleration of partnerships with the private sector.

The restructuring aims to create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion within five years and reduce operating costs by 10 per cent. It will also increase the quality of services by 20 per cent, Sheikh Mohammed had tweeted in May.