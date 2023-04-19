Sharjah Taxi, one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, has distributed 15,000 meals to Sharjah taxi drivers across various localities, in close cooperation with Sharjah Charity International.

Khalid Al Kindi, Acting General Manager – Osoul Transport Solutions, said that this initiative strives to promote the values of goodness and giving, which are reflected in the leadership's tolerance, generosity, and humanitarian giving approach.

“Sharjah Taxi routinely organises community initiatives throughout the year. Our annual Ramadan initiative is considerably one of our most important events, based on our commitment towards social responsibility to deepen the principles of social and human solidarity and strengthen the bonds of fraternal relations between employees in Sharjah," Al-Kindi added.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, said that the initiative is implemented at over 144 locations throughout the emirate.

A great number of Sharjah Taxi employees and Sharjah Charity International participated in the initiative, to ensure that meals were distributed smoothly and safely to drivers.