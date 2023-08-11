The Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) Elections in the Emirate of Sharjah, which falls under the National Elections Committee, recently held a meeting to discuss the ongoing preparations for the upcoming FNC Elections in 2023.

The meeting took place at the committee's headquarters located within the Sharjah Consultative Council.

During this meeting, led by Chairman Isa Saeed bin Hanzal and attended by all committee members, it was emphasised that the committee's headquarters, situated in the Sharjah Consultative Council building, is fully equipped and ready to receive prospective candidates from the electoral body of the emirate. This is particularly for those individuals who are interested in putting forth their nominations for the FNC Elections in 2023.

Individuals who were unable to register through the link provided on the National Elections Committee's website (www.uaenec.ae) or the "National Elections Committee - uaenec" app available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play can complete their registration from August 15th to 17th, 2023, between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, as well as on August 18th, between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

During this period, the Emirate Committee will receive nomination forms, ensure they meet the necessary constitutional requirements, and then forward them to the National Elections Committee for approval through the Election Management Committee.

Additionally, the Sharjah Emirate Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections discussed its operational approach. This includes arranging all administrative, technical, and logistical aspects related to the electoral process, while closely overseeing the entire process to ensure the elections are carried out with accuracy, transparency, and integrity.

Isa Saeed bin Hanzal underlined that the Committee has taken significant steps to ensure that all necessary information and resources are available to members of the emirate's electoral body who are interested in running for the FNC 2023. This applies particularly to those who encounter challenges when attempting to register using the remote candidate registration system provided by the National Elections Committee's website or its associated app.

The Sharjah Committee for the 2023 FNC Elections extended an invitation to all members of the electoral bodies to complete their registration using the "UAE Pass" digital identification system. Additionally, the committee emphasised the vital importance of adhering closely to the executive instructions laid out by the National Elections Committee.