ABU DHABI-- Sharjah Airport announced, Tuesday, receiving over 8.3 million passengers on the first half of 2024, recording a growth in total passengers of 12.4 percent compared to same period last year.

In a statement, Sharjah Airport said it recorded a similar growth in aviation movement during the same period of 12.2 percent with 52,000 flight movements, and growth in cargo handling operations, which reached 40.7 percent with a total of 97.2 thousand tones.

Meanwhile, sea-air cargo operations increased by 17.5 percent with a total of 7.4 thousand tons, the statement added.

Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) Ali Al-Midfa said the progressive and well-planned growth in Sharjah Airport's performance in travel, aviation, and cargo operations enhances its strategic efforts to solidify its leading regional position as the optimal choice for passengers in the region, the statement quotes Al-Midfa as saying.

The number of international destinations served by Sharjah Airport has risen to over 100, through 26 airlines, including air cargo flights. Recent additions to these destinations include Greece and Poland via Air Arabia, he said.

Al-Midfa stressed dedication for the airport's ambition to become one of the top five regional airports. This goal aligns with its continuous efforts in executing the new expansion project at the airport, aiming to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027.

