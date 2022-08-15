SP International Property Developers, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, announced the topping out of its landmark project Imperial Avenue located in Burj Khalifa Street, Downtown Dubai in July.

The last slab on the project, which is at level 47 (upper-level roof) was cast and completed on July 23. The concrete was pumped 179 meters from the ground floor and took approximately 18 hours to complete.

A total of 445 cubic meters of concrete was used on this level 47 pour and overall took approximately 450-man days with skilled labour and supervision staff to complete the works along with approximately 50 concrete trucks.

“The progress in the construction of Imperial Avenue, our flagship luxury residential development in Downtown Dubai, highlights our focus on developing projects to the highest quality and sustainable standards. The completion of top-up is a milestone achievement and is a testament to Shapoorji Pallonji’s perseverance and commitment to successfully deliver projects in the region,” comments Cyrus Engineer, managing director, SP International Property Developers.

“The topping-out ceremony marks a significant milestone in the construction process, bringing us closer to making Imperial Avenue Downtown Dubai a reality. Through our project management, cost management and design expertise, we will continue working closely with both Hayfin and SPIPD to ensure this prime real estate is delivered to the highest quality and sustainability standards,” comments Louise Collins, head of project and development services UAE and head of engineering and energy MEA.

Strategically located within a master-planned community of Downtown Dubai, Imperial Avenue offers world-class amenities such as two infinity swimming pools, an indoor and outdoor children’s play area, fitness centre among others. Owing to its location in one of Dubai’s most buzzing neighbourhoods, residents will be close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in their vicinity.

Approximately 56 per cent of Imperial Avenue’s project construction has now been completed. Construction is in full swing and the expected date of completion of Imperial Avenue will be the fourth quarter of 2023.

