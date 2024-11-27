Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, has announced a partnership between its Shaner Italia division and Dubai-based The First Group, that aims to expand its portfolio with lifestyle hospitality brand, The First Collection, among others.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, and the first hotel to debut under The First Group’s The First Collection, will be the first of many similar projects that the partnership will add to its portfolio.

“While there is an obvious and growing demand for well-branded, well-operated hotels throughout the Gulf region, there are surprisingly few existing opportunities there to pursue as local owners tend to gravitate toward independent properties with lesser oversight,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels.

“This partnership aims to fix that, providing services for all stages of the hotel life cycle, from site selection through final sale.”

Apo Demirtas, chief strategy officer, The First Group Hospitality, said: “Our alliance with Shaner Hotels will enable both organisations to benefit from the cross-pollination of proprietary operational systems and vast hospitality experience which will accelerate the expansion of our portfolio of managed hotels and F&B assets.”

The new alliance will promote hotel management agreements (HMAs) throughout the Middle East, North Africa, Greece and Cyprus. Hotels will operate under the First Collection, Tribute Portfolio and the Marriott international family of brands.

“Shaner has a well-deserved reputation as a strong international operator with hotels throughout Greece, Italy, the Bahamas and the United States,” said Rob Burns, CEO, The First Group.

“With a firm grasp of regional dynamics, a strong internal culture and an existing footprint along the Mediterranean, they are an ideal partner to expand further into the Gulf region.”

Developed by The First Group and operated by The First Group Hospitality, the upper upscale, 40-story hotel marks Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio debut in the Middle East.

The 491-suite tower provides premium amenities, including a stylish business lounge, expansive swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped fitness centre and spa centre with separate male and female treatment facilities.

Nestled in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle, the hotel is a short ride from Dubai’s beaches, Downtown Dubai, Dubai South and Al Maktoum International Airport.

“The First Group has developed a true gem in the Middle East with The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, already having won multiple awards prior to even opening its doors for business,” said Lance Shaner, chairman and CEO, Shaner Hotels.

“We are confident that we will help the hotel succeed both financially for our stakeholders and personally with our guests as we provide a truly one-of-its-kind experience for discerning travellers to Dubai.”

