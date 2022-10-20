Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre, the research arm of the Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC), has won the ICT Leadership Award at the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022 for the second time in a row.

The event, organised by CXO Insight Middle East, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the presence of more than 200 bodies representing different sectors of the Middle East countries.

On the occasion, NVTC director Dr Abdulla Nasser Al Nuaimi dedicated the achievement to His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and NVTC chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, noting that the award is the outcome of the support for youth empowerment programmes in the kingdom.

The Shaikh Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre had won the Best Artificial Intelligence in Education Award during the previous Gitex edition.

