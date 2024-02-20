His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday asserted that the next phase of development requires the initiation of plans and strategies that ensure Bahrain’s economy continues to grow steadily to reach the desired goals.

This follows his directives announced yesterday at the Cabinet meeting to formulate Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2050 and ensure the vision reflects the ambitions and aspirations of all members of society.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was speaking as he met Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh, and members of both councils at Gudaibiya Palace.He stressed the importance of incorporating the needs of the legislative authority, the private sector, and professional and civil society institutions in setting the future vision for Bahrain, adding that these entities will have a role in formulating Bahrain Economic Vision 2050, which must be completed and launched before the end of this year.He commended the efforts of the various sectors that were able to achieve the goals of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Economic Recovery Plan, indicating the importance of ongoing evaluations and the continuation of efforts to implement the vision’s ultimate goals.

He highlighted the importance of the principles of the National Action Charter as a basis for the kingdom’s wide-ranging national development and achievement, led by His Majesty King Hamad.HRH Prince Salman commended the ongoing collaboration between members of Team Bahrain within the executive and legislative authorities and institutions in the private sector and civil societies, noting that co-operation is the basis for achievement across all areas. He noted the wide-ranging national achievements announced at the Bahrain Economic Development Board meeting, which reaffirmed the importance of joint efforts during the next phase of development to benefit all. “Team Bahrain’s ambitions are great, its goals are limitless and joint efforts can yield desired goals, and help overcome any challenges,” he said.“All efforts must be aimed at striving to achieve the aspirations of Bahraini citizens, as a national responsibility, and citizen’s aspirations are the ultimate goal to shaping the present and future of the nation.”HRH Prince Salman pointed out the knowledge and expertise of the kingdom’s national workforce and its ability to assume the responsibility of enhancing Bahrain’s competitiveness, a feat that has advanced the kingdom’s global position across various fields.

He highlighted the Bahraini economy’s solid foundation and its elements that must be utilised optimally to increase economic diversification through the contributions of non-oil sectors and by enhancing competitiveness in attracting global investments in priority sectors, which will contribute to greater progress and development. Mr Al Musallam, Mr Al Saleh, Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and heads of professional institutes expressed their pride in Team Bahrain’s achievements and contributions to the kingdom’s comprehensive development. Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and several other ministers attended the meeting.

